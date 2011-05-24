8 Of Our Favorite Sulfate-free Shampoos

If you haven’t already switched over to Sulfate-free shampoos, it might be a good idea! Sodium Laureth or Lauryl Sulfate are toxic chemicals used in shampoos and soaps to help them “foam-up.” But that lovely lather is misconceived because sulfates actually dry out hair damaging the hair follicle. Who wants toxic chemicals in their everyday beauty routine? Not me!

Sulfate-free shampoos are not only less damaging and more moisturizing but they are also safe for color-treated hair, making color last longer in between dye jobs. Above are my sulfate-free picks to keep your hair clean, minus the bad stuff.