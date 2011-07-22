5 Summer-Friendly Hairstyles from the Fall RTW Runways

While we’re a matter of months away from fall, it’s definitely not too early to start getting ready-to-wear runway looks. No, not with your clothes-with your hair.
Think back to some of your favorite Fall 2011 Ready to Wear shows, and you’ll recall seeing some gorgeous, yet laid-back hairstyles that are as easy to achieve as they are appropriate for summer. From French twists with visible bobby pins to gorgeously undone side ponytails, there were a plethora of stunning yet simple hair creations that we’re currently recreating on our own hair- we certainly needed a break from the ubiquitous summer topknot!
Helmet Hair
Believe it or not, but Phillip Lims inspiration for his 3.1 fall 2011 collection was girls on bicycles. Odile Gilbert, hair coiffeur extraordinaire, created her own version of a shogun bump that could fit underneath a bike helmet. Different, yesbut if it promotes bike safety and looks cool, then were totally down with it.
Disheveled Locks
Alexander Wangs models sported clean, natural-looking makeup along with full, filled-in brows. To match, Guido Paulau went with messy, center-parted strands, gathering some of the. into low ponytails. It was decidedly low-concept, fresh, and perfect for summer-fall transitional beauty. A little salt spray and a comb is all youll need to get this look at home.
Country Lovin
Rodarte was all about country girl blonds on their fall runway. Even if youre not a blondie yourself, youll want to try out that sumptuously undone side ponytail.
Not your average hair wrap
You know those hair wraps that youd get at summer camp or on vacation in Florida when you were younger? We think this is a sublimely cool way to update that look. Odile Gilbert wove actual textiles from Thakoons collection into the models hair, resulting in a look that was as unexpected as it was divine. The red eye shadow is another storywe suggest trying that look out with some discretion.
The anti-topknot
While Pat McGraths stunning purple lips didnt make it onto Yves Saint Laurents fall runway, Guido Palaus wonderful little boy buns did. A great look to try if youre fresh out of the shower or the pool, its a welcome alternative to the messy bun. Plus, its heat and humidity-friendly!