5 Summer-Friendly Hairstyles from the Fall RTW Runways

While we’re a matter of months away from fall, it’s definitely not too early to start getting ready-to-wear runway looks. No, not with your clothes-with your hair.

Think back to some of your favorite Fall 2011 Ready to Wear shows, and you’ll recall seeing some gorgeous, yet laid-back hairstyles that are as easy to achieve as they are appropriate for summer. From French twists with visible bobby pins to gorgeously undone side ponytails, there were a plethora of stunning yet simple hair creations that we’re currently recreating on our own hair- we certainly needed a break from the ubiquitous summer topknot!

1 of 5

Helmet Hair
Believe it or not, but Phillip Lims inspiration for his 3.1 fall 2011 collection was girls on bicycles. Odile Gilbert, hair coiffeur extraordinaire, created her own version of a shogun bump that could fit underneath a bike helmet. Different, yesbut if it promotes bike safety and looks cool, then were totally down with it.

Disheveled Locks

Alexander Wangs models sported clean, natural-looking makeup along with full, filled-in brows. To match, Guido Paulau went with messy, center-parted strands, gathering some of the. into low ponytails. It was decidedly low-concept, fresh, and perfect for summer-fall transitional beauty. A little salt spray and a comb is all youll need to get this look at home.

Country Lovin
Rodarte was all about country girl blonds on their fall runway. Even if youre not a blondie yourself, youll want to try out that sumptuously undone side ponytail.

Not your average hair wrap
You know those hair wraps that youd get at summer camp or on vacation in Florida when you were younger? We think this is a sublimely cool way to update that look. Odile Gilbert wove actual textiles from Thakoons collection into the models hair, resulting in a look that was as unexpected as it was divine. The red eye shadow is another storywe suggest trying that look out with some discretion.

The anti-topknot
While Pat McGraths stunning purple lips didnt make it onto Yves Saint Laurents fall runway, Guido Palaus wonderful little boy buns did. A great look to try if youre fresh out of the shower or the pool, its a welcome alternative to the messy bun. Plus, its heat and humidity-friendly!

