5 Summer-Friendly Hairstyles from the Fall RTW Runways

While we’re a matter of months away from fall, it’s definitely not too early to start getting ready-to-wear runway looks. No, not with your clothes-with your hair.

Think back to some of your favorite Fall 2011 Ready to Wear shows, and you’ll recall seeing some gorgeous, yet laid-back hairstyles that are as easy to achieve as they are appropriate for summer. From French twists with visible bobby pins to gorgeously undone side ponytails, there were a plethora of stunning yet simple hair creations that we’re currently recreating on our own hair- we certainly needed a break from the ubiquitous summer topknot!