Hair Twirling Can Result in Hair Loss

Next time you reach to do your patented flirty hair twirl – think again. While your potential suitor may find your nonchalant habit endearing, chances are he won’t be attracted to a bald spot, which apparently can occur from constant hair twirling.

Habits like twirling, twisting or brushing can easily shift from idling to compulsive, which results intrichotillomania, anextreme self-inflicted hair loss condition.

There are a lot of psychological undertones in constant hair pulling and trichotillomania, but the fact is”repeated and constant twirling and pulling can lead to frizzier hairs regrowing, and in some cases where the pulling is long term there can be follicular damage where the regrowth potential can be diminished,” saidElizabeth Cunnane Philips, trichologist at hair health-focused brandPhilip Kingsley.

Philips gave some expert tips to Stylist for managing your trichotillomania from wearing gloves while watching TV to doing yoga. But we suggest you take note of what triggers your hair pulling, see a specialist and save the Rogaine for your Grandpa.