StyleCaster
Share

Body Care That Won’t Break The Bank

What's hot
StyleCaster

Body Care That Won’t Break The Bank

Risi-Leanne
by
Body Care That Won’t Break The Bank
24 Start slideshow

124836 13041845082 Body Care That Wont Break The Bank

With warmer temps arriving soon, this is the time to really make sure your skin is in tip top condition for baring your back, arms, legs and feet. With this list of picks, you’ll be able to hydrate, tone, exfoliate and create an amazing glow for your body (and even smell great) all without breaking the bank.

The products you’ll need to look and feel your best will: exfoliate, tone, moisturize, protect skin from the sun, hydrate skin on feet, and if needed, add a touch of bronze or fragrance to your skin.

P.S. Almost every product in this lineup is UNDER $10 – yay!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 24

Cleansing/Exfoliating:

(Dove Body Wash, Gentle Exfoliating, $8.99, drugstore.com)

(Olay Body Wash Plus Spa Exfoliating Ribbons, $5.29, drugstore.com)

(Gold Bond Ultimate Deep Moisture Exfoliating Body Wash, $5.99, drugstore.com)

For an all natural option:

(Alba Botanica Rainforest Andiroba Exfoliating Body Wash, $8.49, drugstore.com)

Moisturizing:

(Nivea Happy Sesationa Daily Lotion for Normal to Dry Skin, $5.94, ulta.com)

(Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Moisture Body Wrap Lotion, $7.99, drugstore.com)

(Johnson's Body Care 24 Hour Lotion, $6.29, drugstore.com)

Moisturizing Sun Protection:

(Eucerin Everday Protection Body Lotion, UVA + UVB SPF 15, $9.99, drugstore.com)

(Lubriderm Daily Moisture Lotion with Sunscreen SPF 15, $6.29, target.com)

(Johnson's Baby Daily Face & Body Lotion SPF 40, $9.99, drugstore.com)

Radiance/Self Tanning:

(Jergens Natural Glow Revitalizing Daily Moisturizer, $7.99, drugstore.com)

(L'Oreal Sunless Sublime Glow Daily Moisturizer, $10.99, drugstore.com)

(Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Natural Bronze Body, $9.29, drugstore.com)

(Coppertone Sunless Tanning Gradual Tan Moisturizing Lotion, $9.49, drugstore.com)

Body Toning:

(Jergens Skin Firming Daily Toning Moisturizer, $7.49, drugstore.com)

(St. Ives Cellulite Shield Advanced Body Moisturizer, $5.99, drugstore.com)

(Olay Quench Plus Firming Body Lotion, $7.99, drugstore.com)

Body Fragrance:

(Secret Fresh Effects Body Mist, $4.99, drugstore.com)

(Dove Ultimate Go Fresh Body Mist, $4.99, drugstore.com)

(Degree Women Fine Fragrance Body Mist, $4.99, drugstore.com)

Foot Treatments:

(Curel Targeted Therapy Foot Therapy, $5.69, drugstore.com)

(Eucerin Plus Intensive Repair Foot Cream, $5.79, drugstore.com)

(Dr. Scholl's for Her Ultra Overnight Foot Cream, $6.99, drugstore.com)

(Kiss My Face Foot Cream, $9.99, drugstore.com)

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Hot Designer NYC Store Opening: Party Snaps

Hot Designer NYC Store Opening: Party Snaps
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share