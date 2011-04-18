Body Care That Won’t Break The Bank

With warmer temps arriving soon, this is the time to really make sure your skin is in tip top condition for baring your back, arms, legs and feet. With this list of picks, you’ll be able to hydrate, tone, exfoliate and create an amazing glow for your body (and even smell great) all without breaking the bank.
The products you’ll need to look and feel your best will: exfoliate, tone, moisturize, protect skin from the sun, hydrate skin on feet, and if needed, add a touch of bronze or fragrance to your skin.
P.S. Almost every product in this lineup is UNDER $10 – yay!
Cleansing/Exfoliating:
(Dove Body Wash, Gentle Exfoliating, $8.99, drugstore.com)
(Olay Body Wash Plus Spa Exfoliating Ribbons, $5.29, drugstore.com)
(Gold Bond Ultimate Deep Moisture Exfoliating Body Wash, $5.99, drugstore.com)
For an all natural option:
(Alba Botanica Rainforest Andiroba Exfoliating Body Wash, $8.49, drugstore.com)
Moisturizing:
(Nivea Happy Sesationa Daily Lotion for Normal to Dry Skin, $5.94, ulta.com)
(Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Moisture Body Wrap Lotion, $7.99, drugstore.com)
Moisturizing Sun Protection:
(Eucerin Everday Protection Body Lotion, UVA + UVB SPF 15, $9.99, drugstore.com)
(Lubriderm Daily Moisture Lotion with Sunscreen SPF 15, $6.29, target.com)
(Johnson's Baby Daily Face & Body Lotion SPF 40, $9.99, drugstore.com)
Radiance/Self Tanning:
(Jergens Natural Glow Revitalizing Daily Moisturizer, $7.99, drugstore.com)
(L'Oreal Sunless Sublime Glow Daily Moisturizer, $10.99, drugstore.com)
(Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Natural Bronze Body, $9.29, drugstore.com)
(Coppertone Sunless Tanning Gradual Tan Moisturizing Lotion, $9.49, drugstore.com)
Body Toning:
(Jergens Skin Firming Daily Toning Moisturizer, $7.49, drugstore.com)
(St. Ives Cellulite Shield Advanced Body Moisturizer, $5.99, drugstore.com)
Body Fragrance:
(Secret Fresh Effects Body Mist, $4.99, drugstore.com)
Foot Treatments:
(Curel Targeted Therapy Foot Therapy, $5.69, drugstore.com)
(Dr. Scholl's for Her Ultra Overnight Foot Cream, $6.99, drugstore.com)