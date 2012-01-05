Hair Static Struggles? We Have Your Answers

The elements aren’t only hard on your skin when it comes to drying it out. Your hair will also take a beating in this cold weather. Static, frizziness and breakage are just the beginning. Avoiding your hairdryer and hats is one solution to avoid static, but Beauty High always has a better solution. Alter your haircare system for the cold weather by adding strengthening, moisturizing and anti-frizz products to your daily routine.
The battle with frizz starts in the shower. Use an anti-frizz shampoo for dry hair to nourish hair and prevent dehydration.
(Klorane Shampoo with Papyrus Milk, $18 apothica.com)
Follow an anti-frizz shampoo with an ultra-hydrating conditioner to seal in moisture. This will protect hair from breakage and static.
(Terax Crema Conditioner, $26.95 amazon.com)
Try using a styling cream. The texture with smooth split-ends and protect hair. This cream uses the power of shea butter to add hydration.
(Fekkai Essential Shea Tame and Style Creme, $35 fekkai.com)
If a cream feels like too much hydration for those of you with oily hair, try using a serum to control frizz and add non-greasy moisture.
(John Freida Frizz-Ease Hair Serum, $8.99 drugstore.com)
On days when you are just vegging-out or heading to the gym, spritz your hair with a leave-in conditioner to hydrate your hair on-the-go.
(Organix Leave-In Nourishing Milk in Coconut Milk, $6.99 drugstore.com)
If you don't have time to fuss with leave-in conditioners, serums or creams, try finding an overnight solution. This nightime treatment cream will mend split-ends and restore strength to your locks.
(Nexxus ProMend Split End Binding Overnight Treatment Cream, $13.99 drugstore.com)
Revive dry frizzy hair with an oil treatment. Couture Colour Pequi Oil Treatment also keeps colored hair vibrant for longer.
(Couture Colour Pequi Oil Treatment, $12 sephora.com)
Refresh and restyle with soy and wheat proteins to seal your hair cuticle. This spray will protect your hair from frizz caused by blow drying or ironing hair.
(Oscar Blandi Proteine di Jasmine Protein Mist for Restyling Hair, $5 sephora.com)