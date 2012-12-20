How to: Care For Your Feet in the Winter

We’re constantly talking about how to keep your face radiant and hands moisturized, but what about your feet? Just because they’re hidden in thick socks and your favorite boots doesn’t mean you should ignore them. Come spring and flip flop weather (or if you’re going on vacation) you’ll want your feet in tip-top shape and not dry and covered in calluses. Follow these tips the next time you do a pedicure at home to keep your soles soft.

1. Soak your feet. The skin on the soles of your feet is tough because of heavy use. Soak them in water for at least five minutes before sloughing away dead skin. If your feet are extra dry or cracked you can add an oil to the bath like peppermint essential oil to soften them even more.

2. Exfoliate. You can use an exfoliator like Aromafloria For Feet’s Sake – Double Action Spa Foot Scrub to soften your soles and reduce calluses, or you can make your own. Combine sea salt, an oil (peppermint, olive, lavender) and a touch of water then massage all over your feet. You can use brown sugar and oats in the scrub as well. Rinse after a few minutes.



3. Smooth with a pumice stone. After rinsing away your scrub, follow it by gently exfoliating your soles with a pumice stone for rough calluses. For extra stubborn calluses you can shave them off gently with a callus shaver.

4. Moisturize. Don’t forget to lotion up your feet after a shower too. Use a foot cream like Bliss Foot Patrol after using the pumice stone, after a shower, and before going to bed to soften your soles. Wear socks to bed to lock in moisture.

Lastly, don’t forget your toe nails. We may get lazy when it comes to keeping them painted in the winter, but make sure to clip your toe nails frequently to prevent ingrown nails and holes in your socks. Now you’ll be ready for unexpected spring weather, a vacation, or just cuddling at home!

