The Vitamin C Cleanser Cardi B Uses To Boost Her Pregnancy Glow

Sunday evening was one of music’s biggest nights. The BET Awards brought us performances by Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B. Speaking of Cardi, she didn’t just slay the stage, she also revealed she’s pregnant with baby number two! She glowed on stage in a cut-out bodysuit. But apparently, pregnancy isn’t the only reason for the glow. We got the scoop on Cardi B’s skincare routine, including the Urban Skin Rx cleanser she used on her big night. Hint: it has skin-brightening vitamin C.

“Tonight’s inspiration was about celebrating Cardi and her wonderful announcement of her second child,” said makeup artist Erika La’ Pearl in a statement. “Showing that as a woman, you can have it all—perform while pregnant and look beautiful. I wanted to create a look that enhanced her natural glow.”

La’ Pearl used Urban Skin Rx products to prep her client’s skin for makeup. She cleansed with the Pro Strength Resurfacing Vitamin C Cleansing Bar ($32 at Ulta) to help improve the look of uneven skin tone and any dark spots. The cleanser uses niacinimide, as well as lactic and kojic acids, to exfoliates dead skin cells and brighten.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

After drying Cardi’s face, she used one of the Pro Strength Even Tone Resurfacing At Home Peel Pads ($58 at Ulta) to smooth the skin and reduce the appearance of pores. Next came the Radiant & Bright Glowing Moisturizer ($34 at Ulta) with with hyaluronic acid and squalane for hydration and oligopeptide-68 for brightening.

Pre-makeup, La’ Pearl finished with 4-6 drops of the Reti-Glow Gentle Resurfacing Night Oil ($22.99 at Ulta) to the face and neck. It contains vitamin E, salicylic acid and bakuchiol to reduce the appearance of uneven skin tone, fine lines and dehydrated skin. (Keep in mind, this is really meant to be used before you go to bed.)

Next came makeup and Cardi taking the stage making our jaws absolutely drop.