Cardi B’s Pepsi-Inspired Swarovski Manicure is the Real Super Bowl MVP

Those nursing a Super Bowl hangover are probably talking about one of two things: the Patriots ability to win yet another championship or the scary good commercials in-between plays. Now that we’ve had a chance to watch the most noteworthy ones, an unsurprising MVP has emerged and of course, her name is Cardi B. The Grammy nominee nearly blinded us with her Super Bowl nails in Pepsi’s “okuuurt” ad and now we know exactly how much man power went into making her digits distracting in the best way possible.

In the commercial, Cardi is seen walking into the restaurant grabbing a can of Pepsi, which is bedazzled from top to bottom in true Super Bowl fashion. And while Lil John and Steve Carrell certainly added to the star power of a hilarious moment, even their presence couldn’t stop us from wondering just how long and how difficult it must have been to add that much bling to Cardi’s hands.

According to Refinery29, Cardi’s bejeweled tips were created by her go-to nail artist Jenny Bui, who’s no stranger to jewels, gems and sparkles when it comes to nail art. Bui wanted to create a look that matched the Pepsi can so she painted on red, blue and white polishes and topped them off with get this, 25-45 Swarovski crystals on each nail. That’s just under 500 crystals on her blinged-out tips which Bui says took around two and a half hours to complete.

“I suggested that she do three colors to match with the Pepsi can,” Bui said. “I actually tried to create the Pepsi logo with crystals, but Cardi said no, because she didn’t want to give away that she was doing a Pepsi commercial [before it aired].” While most of us don’t have the time or funds to embed 500 crystals on our tips, we can certainly be amazed at Cardi’s. And if you want at least a piece of the action, Bui used Le Chat’s Into The Deep, a $7 polish, as her blue coat.