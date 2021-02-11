Cardi B Responds To Haters Saying She Looks “Weird” Without Makeup

It’s 2021 and for some reason, folks still think female celebrities look like the perfect, airbrushed version of themselves on Instagram…all the time. Yes, some women are especially beautiful but when taking out the trash, grabbing coffee, staying home quarantining in a pandemic, they look pretty normal. This is a good thing! And to say otherwise is pretty misogynistic. And Cardi B is over it. In a filter-free, no-makeup video, she responds to those on social media who say she looks “weird” without makeup.

“Y’all take pictures or video of me with no makeup while I’m in motion and be like, ‘Oh, look at Cardi, she looks weird without no makeup.’ This me with no makeup, no filter. You know, you can see the little blemishes on my face, you can see my lips so chapped, I’ve been biting them all night. I woke up 20 minutes ago, didn’t even brush my hair,” she said.

Cardi looks beautiful without a stitch of makeup but that’s not even the point. She can go without makeup because she feels confident and beautiful just as she is. And we should be empowering women to feel good about themselves, not tearing them down. This goes for all genders but it’s rare a man has to deal with these types of comments just for daring to be seen without a face of foundation.

“I just wanted to let y’all know that I feel comfortable in my skin, that I’m great, that I’m happy,” she continued. “My record is doing great and just because you got so much hatred in your heart that when I do great y’all wanna put it down. You can’t, I’ma stay on top with this face, with this natural face. Makeup or not, a bitch is doing good.”

And isn’t success the best revenge?