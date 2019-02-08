We Can’t Wait to See This Part of Cardi B.’s Grammys Red Carpet Look

If there’s one thing Cardi B. is known for besides her rising rap career, it’s those over-the-top manicures. From Swarovski crystals to chrome finishes, we can guarantee she’ll make an entrance with blinged-out tips every. single. time. So with great anticipation, we’re excited to see what she has in store for the 2019 Grammy’s where she’s racked up an impressive five nominations.

Given the amount of detail, it should come as no surprise that Cardi’s top-notch nail game doesn’t come easy. Much credit is due to the rapper’s long-time nail technician Jenny Bui, who’s been bedazzling Cardi’s manis since long before her Hollywood debut. Bui specializes in decked out manicures where too much bling is the furthest thing from her mantra. And if you take a quick glance at her Instagram, you’ll see exactly what we mean. Crystals, jewels and colors are never in short supply.

Cardi still frequents Bui’s Bronx salon where she gets her 3-hour manicures that can cost upwards of $200. If dropping that much money and time on your manicures doesn’t prove you mean business, I don’t know what does. In fact, the rapper was in the midst of an appointment with Bui during her latest interview with Harper’s Bazaar. It’s obvious this girl does not play when it comes to rocking show-stopping tips.

As for the next mani we’ll see Cardi sporting? We’re setting the bar high because one thing is for sure–she can’t be caught dead holding a golden trophy (fingers crossed) without her signature digits. To hold us over until her next appearance at music’s biggest night of the year, here are some of the award-worthy mani’s we can’t stop staring at.

Straight Chrome

The chrome finish on these extra-long tips is exactly what our winter tips need.

Subtle Bling

The easiest way to upgrade a basic color is a simple pop of sparkle.

The New Monogram

Only Cardi B. can sport selfies on her tips and get away with it. But we aren’t mad.

Food Inspo

Nail inspo goes beyond Pinterest. Mimick the colors of your favorite snack like these Pepsi-inspired tips.

Crystal Rim

Outline your almond-shaped nails with crystals like this show-stopping number.

Bedezzled Galore

Mix and match big and small crystals for this mirror-like finish.

Metallic & Bling

Sometimes a full-out bling mani is exactly what we need to pamper ourselves.