Cardi B’s Nails Officially Have a Mind of Their Own

We’re used to seeing Cardi B with serious talons. The rapper’s nails are always on point thanks to her longtime nail artist Jenny Bui, who believes “there is no such thing as too much bling.” But Cardi’s nails in her new Reebok video are like nothing we’ve ever seen. The commercial starts out pretty normal. Cardi goes to a nail salon named Marcello’s and meets up with a friend to chat. She sits under a hairdryer wearing a full set of hot rollers and she dishes to her friend about all her boy drama. (Been there.) She looks down and sees her Reebok Club C 85 Vintage sneakers are untied. Everyone in the salon turns around to see what she’ll do next.

Instead of just reaching down to tie her shoes, Cardi looks at her nails. The pink talons start to grow. And grow. And grow. They grow so long, they seem to have a mind of their own and they even tie her shoes. Cardi looks like it’s NBD while everyone in the salon watches in awe. “Nailed it,” she says as her mani goes back to normal. She then decides just to “block” the boy. Good idea.

It makes total sense Cardi B’s collection with Reebok is called Nailed It. Because, well, she did. The line includes those same Reebok Club C 85 Vintage sneakers ($75 at Reebok), as well as a Nailed It Tank Top ($35 at Reebok) and dad sneakers Aztrek Double Nu Pops Shoes ($90 at Reebok).

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.