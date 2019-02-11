Here’s the Mani That Was Hiding Under Cardi B.’s Grammys Look

Since we know (and love) Cardi B. for her over-the-top, so-much-bling it’s blinding manicures, we have to admit, we were taken aback when the rapper showed up to the 2019 Grammy awards sporting baby pink opera-length gloves covering her usually notable tips. Of course, the gloves added a touch of elegance to her ensemble, but we were counting down the days until we saw her newest mani and were bummed we didn’t get a peek on the red carpet. But thanks to social media, we got a closer look at Cardi’s 2019 Grammys manicure and it was well-worth the wait.

After the ceremony, Cardi’s go-to nail girl and Bling Queen Jenny Bui took to Instagram to showcase the award-worthy mani she created for the rapper and we were just as impressed as we hoped. The base of her extra-long square tips (typical Cardi shape) was the OPI Gel Polish in Machu Peach-u, a peachy, nude hue which surprisingly looks great on all skin tones.

To deck out the nude base coat, Bui created a triangle shape using 15-20 Swarovski crystals on each of her tips, placing a larger crystal in the center. That’s nearly 200 crystals in one manicure. We wouldn’t be surprised if Cardi’s nails gain their own net worth since they’re regularly home to hundreds of Swarovski crystals. Cardi wasn’t lying when she said being a lady came with a hefty price tag.

As for the inspo behind this nail look? In an interview with PopSugar, Bui explained that Cardi wanted her nail look to be Grammys-appropriate and for good reason since the rapper took home an award last night. “She wanted the nails to look elegant,” Bui shared as part of their decision to go nude and sparkly for the big ceremony. She also added, the rapper wanted to make sure her nails matched the different dresses she’d be wearing throughout the evening. With those two factors in mind, we stand behind the decision to sport nude bedazzled tips.

As for the rapper’s next mani? We’ll have to wait and see, but of course we’ll keep you posted. After all, there’s no such thing as too much nail inspo.