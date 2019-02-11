Cardi B.’s Grammys Look Includes the Hair Accessory We Never Knew We Needed

There’s no such thing as a signature beauty look for Cardi B. And she’s not apologizing for it either. The A-lister has been seen in everything from floral turbans and a poppy red lip to lilac strands with a matching pant suit. So when we got word that the rapper was nominated for 5 Grammy Awards, we knew tonight’s red carpet look would be her dopest look yet.

Last year, she strutted the red carpet in an all-white ensemble with soft tendrils and a top-knot. Truth be told, it wasn’t something we expected from the woman who previously sported platinum blonde waist-length strands and an oversized burgundy tutu. But if the last year is any indication, Cardi slays in every look no matter how eclectic or down-to-earth it may be.

Tonight was no exception as she stepped out in a vintage Mugler Couture gown straight from the iconic designer brand’s archives. And while the curve-hugging bodice and shell-shaped skirt were enough to capture everyone–including hubby Offset’s–attention, what we’re really obsessed with is her towering hair accessory. Never one to skimp on details, the rapper’s legendary ensemble included a pearl cone-shaped hat that looks as though it’s covering a top knot. It’s simple, yet excessive. Classic, yet bold. Cardi–teach. us. your. ways.

Combined with the fact that her gorgeous mug is covered in Pat McGrath Labs makeup and a probable blinged-out mani is hiding under her gloves and well, we’ve got a burgeoning beauty icon on our hands.