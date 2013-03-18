Cara Delevingne’s New YSL Ad Will Make You Ditch Your Old Mascara

Over the last few months, Cara Delevingne has skyrocketed to model fame by nabbing jobs with Victoria’s Secret, practically every fashion show during Fashion Week (from Marc Jacobs to Jason Wu) and ad campaigns with Burberry and DKNY. Her latest gig as the face of Yves Saint Laurent’s Baby Doll Mascara features the Brit with a major cat eye and some serious ’60s hair, a suitable look for the model who knows how to have fun with fashion. Available at the end of March, YSL’s new mascara boasts a false lash effect without clumps or flakes, and judging by the look of Cara’s new ad, we can already tell we’re going to love it.

Between following Cara on Instagram to get a glimpse into her quirky, glamorous life and seeing her famous brows covering just about every magazine out there, it’s hard to not love the 20-year old Brit for having such a humorous outlook on the all too serious world of fashion. Once we saw her new Baby Doll Mascara campaign, the model’s status as a force in the beauty industry proves that she’s a force to be reckoned with.

What do you think of Cara Delevingne’s new YSL Mascara ad? Let us know in the comments below!