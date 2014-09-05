Best of the Week: Rita Ora’s Rockstar Hair, Cara Delevingne’s Vampy Lip, More

While the GQ Men of The Year Awards might have been held this past week, it was the lovely ladies in attendance who stole the show. Rita Ora’s updo was out of this world, and Cara Delevingne’s bold lip gave us all the fall beauty inspiration we needed.

Across seas, we saw both soft and strong looks, but one thing in common was that they were all stunning. Australian beauty pageant titleholder and television reporter, Rachael Finch’s hair and makeup was straight out of a fairytale. While, Scottish singer-songwriter Nina Nesbitt’s cat eye and plum pout were as edgy, and fabulous, as can be. The glam was turned up full notch this week, so you knew we just had to collect our favorite looks for you. Take a scroll through and let us know in the comments which one you’ll be recreating!

