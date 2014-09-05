Best of the Week: Rita Ora’s Rockstar Hair, Cara Delevingne’s Vampy Lip, More

While the GQ Men of The Year Awards might have been held this past week, it was the lovely ladies in attendance who stole the show. Rita Ora’s updo was out of this world, and Cara Delevingne’s bold lip gave us all the fall beauty inspiration we needed.
Across seas, we saw both soft and strong looks, but one thing in common was that they were all stunning. Australian beauty pageant titleholder and television reporter, Rachael Finch’s hair and makeup was straight out of a fairytale. While, Scottish singer-songwriter Nina Nesbitt’s cat eye and plum pout were as edgy, and fabulous, as can be. The glam was turned up full notch this week, so you knew we just had to collect our favorite looks for you. Take a scroll through and let us know in the comments which one you’ll be recreating!
It's safe to say that Rita Ora's rockstar hairstyle stole the show at the GQ Men of the Year awards.
Photo:
Mike Marsland/WireImage
Ellie Goulding looked stunning at the GQ Men of the Year awards with her natural makeup and blonde hair.
Photo:
Mike Marsland/WireImage
Kim Kardashian hopped on board with the shorter, wavy hair trend at the GQ Men of the Year awards, and we have no complaints!
Photo:
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Cara Delevingne let her lips do the talking at the GQ Men of the Year awards. We can't wait to wear this lip color this Fall!
Photo:
Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
Uma Thurman attended the "Nymphomaniac" premiere rocking a gorgeous messy and braided updo.
Photo:
Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images
We just couldn't get over Australian beauty pageant titleholder and television reporter, Rachael Finch's look at the launch of the 2014 Sydney Spring Carnival – from her whimsical hair to her soft makeup, we loved it all.
Photo:
Don Arnold/WireImage
English actress Jenna Coleman attended the GQ Men of the Year awards showing off her bold brows, long lashes, and a rosy-nude lip.
Photo:
Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
Scottish singer-songwriter Nina Nesbitt pulled off winged liner and a bold lip at The Scottish Fashion Awards like no other.
Photo:
Chris Jackson/Getty Images