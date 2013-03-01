Cara Delevingne Takes Over, Announced As Face of Burberry Scent

Cara Delevingne has taken the fashion world by storm lately and while she may be walking the catwalks in Paris after a non-stop last couple of weeks in New York, London and Milan, the young Brit has officially been announced as the face of her first fragrance campaign, Burberry Body’s newest scent, Tender. The new campaign, shot by legendary photographer Mario Testino, pictures Delevingne lounging around in one of the brand’s trenches on a boat on the River Thames.

“Burberry Body was always about creating something that captures all the different characteristics of the Burberry girl. With Body Tender, we wanted to explore and bring out the softer, more playful sides of her – capturing this light femininity in the scent as well as the campaign,” said Christopher Bailey, Burberry’s chief creative officer. “Cara’s natural beauty and vibrant energy lit up alongside London’s magnificent architecture.”

The new fragrance will be available starting today in Burberry stores and online (as well as all department stores where Burberry is sold). Full of notes of dewy English rose, white jasmine and a surge of lemon, the scent brings an effortless feminine soft base with that touch of young playfulness.

Watch the video below to see Delevingne in action in the campaign and see what you think of the model’s newest deal. Plus, flip through a few behind the scenes images above as well as the final print ad campaigns!