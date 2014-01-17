StyleCaster
Beauty Buzz: Cara Delevingne’s Skin Care Secret, Makeup Mistakes Making You Look Older, More

Augusta Falletta
What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Here’s the secret to Cara Delevingne and Georgia May Jagger’s perfect skin. [ONTD]

2. If you’re hesitant about trying nude lipstick because you think the color washes you out, you need to see this easy trick. [The Beauty Department]

3. In a rush? Here are three work-appropriate hairstyles you can do in under five minutes. [Elle]

4. The 21 most inspiring manicures on Instagram. [Byrdie]

5. Yikes! Makeup mistakes that make you look older. [Daily Makeover]

Image via Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

