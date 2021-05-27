Cara Delevingne’s Rainbow Eye Makeup Is Perfect For All Your Pride Parties

Pride is back, people. OK, L.G.B.T.Q.I.A.+ Pride month (and the actual pride that goes along with it) never goes away but since it’s Hot Vax Summer, chances are this year is going to be much better than last. To celebrate, Cara Delevingne and her stunning rainbow eye makeup did a collaboration with Puma for the second year in a row. Not only can you shop Delevingne’s collab, but you can recreate her eye makeup look for those Pride parades and parties that are actually happening this year.

The unisex collection includes tees, hoodies, a bodysuit, leggings, a fanny pack and two rainbow-emblazoned shoes. Before we get any further, know your purchase is supporting a bigger cause. 20 percent of the proceeds, with a maximum donation of $500,000, from the sales of this collection will go to the Cara Delevingne Foundation, a project of the Giving Back Fund, supporting L.G.B.T.Q.I.A.+ charities around the world.

“For my second Pride collaboration with Puma, I wanted to not only celebrate Pride month but

also honor the strength of the community, specifically in regard to the mental health hurdles that

the L.G.B.T.Q.I.A.+ community has faced,” Delevingne said in a statement. “I’m incredibly excited for the impact we will be able to make financially with the generous pledge Puma has made to my foundation—

there are loads of many deserving organizations that I’m looking forward to supporting.”

Now, let’s get back to the makeup. Usually, when you see a rainbow eye, it’s all about eyeshadow or liner on the lid. The model’s look is ultra-unique with blue, green, orange, red and purple triangles coming out of her lower lashline. They look like little flags.

Even though the end results look professional, this is actually eye makeup that’s pretty easy to recreate for all your Pride events—or just for TikTok. Find similar eyeliner shades or use a wet a skinny eyeshadow brush to draw on the little triangles and get ready to reap all the compliments.