Cara Delevingne Just Debuted a New Deep Brown Pixie Cut

Cara Delevingne crossed over to the dark side—in terms of her hair, that is. The 25-year-old actress, who shaved her head in April, recently dyed her grown-in platinum blonde hair, and the result is a moody, dark brown pixie cut perfect for autumn.

Delevingne debuted her fresh color on Friday on the set of her upcoming Amazon television series “Carnival Row.” The show, which is shot in Prague, centers on a neo-Victorian city inhabited by mythical creatures, so that would probably explain Delevingne’s mystical, Victorian era-like garb.

In some of the pictures, Delevingne can be seen sporting a sleeved ankle-length black dress with a full skirt and yellow trim. Delevingne styled her new hair with a braided leather headband, slicking her freshly dyed brunette locks to her forehead.

Though it looks like Delevingne’s dye job is likely just for the eight-episode miniseries, brunette looks good on her and we’re hoping she keeps it year-round.