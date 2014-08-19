Cara Delevingne Goes Naked For Tom Ford Black Orchid

Cara Delevingne’s undoubtedly taking over the world, what with nabbing the September cover of Vogue, Chanel ads, and more just in the past few weeks alone. Her latest gig, as the face of Tom Ford Black Orchid fragrance (available now at TomFord.com), has landed her in a pool of orchids, fully naked but with a killer smokey eye, because she had to wear something, right? The campaign was photographed by Mario Sorrenti, and as usual, Cara brings some serious brow envy to the table.

Hardly the first time Delevingne has bared it all in the name of fashion, she’s been photographed for Marc Jacobs’ famed “Protect the Skin You’re In” campaign, plus she’s appeared on the cover of LOVE magazine sans clothing — interestingly enough, she was naked in a tub of water for the LOVE cover, similar to the Tom Ford campaign above.

