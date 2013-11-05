Beauty Buzz: Cara Delevingne’s Makeup Artist Talks Brows, 5 Ways to Prep Your Skin For Winter, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Five ways to prep your skin for winter so you won’t dry out when it gets freezing. [Daily Makeover]

2. Cara Delevingne’s makeup artist talks bold brows and how to fake them. [Byrdie]

3. This is brilliant: How to get a longer ponytail. [TBD]

4. Why you don’t really need to spend a lot of money on beauty products. [Huffington Post]

5. The best super foods for glowing skin, all right here. [Allure]

Image via Kevin Tachman/Getty Images