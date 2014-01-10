Models Cara Delevingne and Jourdan Dunn Team Up for YSL

Never one to shy away from a social media moment, model Cara Delevingne posted a video to Instagram to show off “something very special with my love” with her model BFF Jourdan Dunn. That something special? Looks to be an ad campaign featuring Yves Saint Laurent Touche Eclat, because why have one gorgeous model when you can have two?

The girls are seen touching up each other’s makeup in the short clip (and using the magical cult classic concealer under their eyes, above the brow, and to highlight their cupid’s bow – we’re sure they’ve picked up some great tricks throughout the years) as well as posing, dancing around, and laughing and lounging in bed. Considering this short “Insta” video looked this good, we can’t wait to see what the full ad has in store.

