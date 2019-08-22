This Is the Most Unique Hairstyle We’ve Seen on Cara Delevingne

Last night was the Los Angeles premiere for the Amazon Prime-exclusive show Carnival Row. Model/actor Cara Delevingne is one of the stars of the show, which means we’re going to get some killer red carpet looks. This is just the beginning. Delevingne walked the red carpet with small ribbons in her hair, turning heads just as much as she did when she shaved her hair off for the movie Life in a Year. Seriously. Hairstylist Mara Roszak is responsible for the creative ‘do using ribbon she got from a craft store.

To first get Delevingne’s smooth pony, Roszak applied Davines Oi Oil ($45 at Amazon) to towel-dried hair. She then blow-dried Delevingne’s hair away from her face. Using a rat tail comb, she took a 4-inch wide section and pulled it into a ponytail, using Davines This Is a Strong Hold Cream Gel ($25 at Amazon) to slick the hair back. She took the remaining hair and created a second pony at the nape of Delevingne’s neck.

Next came the ribbon. Roszak matched the purple and orange Dior eyeshadow Molly R. Stern applied. She took super-skinny ribbon and attached it to double-sided tape. She lined her part with the ribbon.

Roszak finished the look by spraying Davines This is a Shimmering Mist ($31 at Davines) for added shine and This is a Strong Hairspray ($32 at Amazon) for max hold. We can’t wait to see what else this duo creates together.

