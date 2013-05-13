Cara Delevingne Gets Naked to Fight Skin Cancer

Cara Delevingne has never come off as shy to any of us, but we didn’t exactly expect her to strip down naked and pose for a T-shirt. But, the British model has done just that for Marc Jacobs‘ “Protect the Skin You’re In” campaign to raise awareness about the fight against skin cancer. Delevingne revealed her shirt through Instagram the other day, simply stating the same motto that the shirt itself states: “Protect the Skin You’re In.”

While the statement (and image) is a bold one, we’re huge fans of Delevingne and happy to see her taking part in such a great cause. The campaign was founded in 2006 by Jacobs and helps to raise money for the NYU Cancer Institute at NYU Medical Center, and each year features a limited-edition T-Shirt with a supermodel or actress. Delevingne follows in the footsteps of many major names such as Heidi Klum, Naomi Campbell, Victoria Beckham and Dita Von Teese.

The official campaign hasn’t been released just yet, but Delevingne’s Instagram sneak preview is a good start – will you be buying a shirt for the cause?

More About Cara Delevingne On Beauty High:

Cara Delevingne’s Fast Food Prep for Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show & Latex Outfit Scoop

Cara Delevingne Takes Over, Announced As Face of Burberry Scent

Cara Delevingne’s New YSL Ad Will Make You Ditch Your Old Mascara