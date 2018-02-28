Cara Delevingne Has an Ear Modification, and We Can’t Stop Staring

Cara Delevingne‘s transition from an in-demand model to burgeoning actress seems to have happened at warp speed. A couple of years ago, the 25-year-old walked nearly every runway from New York to Milan, but today, you’re more likely to catch her sitting pretty in the front row.

Such was the case earlier this week when she sashayed her way to Christian Dior’s Paris Fashion Week show, where she rubbed shoulders with other members of the fashion elite.

It’s obviously worth noting that she looked every bit the supermodel in a head-to-toe Dior ensemble, but prying eyes noticed something a little more exciting: her ear (hear us out). At first glance, it looks “normal;” accessorized with a ball earring and teeny bird-shaped piece in her cartilage. But look a little closer and you’ll see that her skin is actually lifted and ridged.

While it is possible that this could be some seriously impressive HD makeup, it’s more likely to be a modification. There are tons of different ones you can get–pointed ears being the most popular–but we can’t stop staring at this super subtle variation.

According to Metro, she may have done it for a role in the upcoming Amazon series “Carnival Row” which will also star Orlando Bloom.

“Delevingne looks like she has had very unique contouring of her ear. Custom contouring like this can be achieved by surgically carving grooves in the ear cartilage,” according to Adam H. Hamawy, MD, FACS. “A procedure like this permanently changes the ear and is very difficult to reverse so think twice before rushing out to get your’s done.”

We knew there were many different ways to contour, but this variation certainly takes the cake. We’ll be staring until more deets arrive.