Beauty Buzz: How Cara Delevingne Does Her Eyebrows, Makeup For Your Hair, More

1. Does your hair need makeup? See the latest (weird) trend in hair care. [Daily Makeover]

2. Georgia May Jagger will be the new face of Thierry Mugler fragrances. [WWD]

3. Platinum hair is very much on trend for men, because Adam Levine and Tom Brady both went blonde this week. [Fashionista]

4. Trouble getting your smokey eye just right? This is the easiest hack in the book. [The Beauty Department]

5. Cara Delevingne says that her eyebrows “maintain themselves.” What? [The Cut]