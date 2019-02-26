Cara Delevingne Just Stepped Out in the Prettiest Hairstyle for Dior’s PFW Show

Though she’s best known for her bold, perfectly-arched brows and unmatched runway walk, Cara Delevingne is an undercover boss when it comes to switching up hairstyles in a pinch. The model and actress has nailed nearly every one of her transformations, from a pixie cut to a white bob to a complete buzz-cut. But her latest ‘do at Paris Fashion Week may just be the inspo we love most because it’s getting us excited for spring.

Earlier today, Delevingne strutted into the Christian Dior show with a long, side plait that paired perfectly with her soft-pink accordion gown. And it’s totally Pinterest-worthy. While the oversized plait is enough to swoon over, the peek-a-boo detail from the side takes this braid to a new level; Cara’s level, to be exact.

From the front, the braid appears to be a pulled apart side braid with a side swept bang, but there’s more to it. From the opposite side, the detail that gives it that Cara-Delevingne-edge is a tight and super precise French braid leading into the larger one. It’s a romance meets runway style that is first on our list of hairstyles to try for spring.

Since she was most recently spotted with bob-length strands, we assume this braid was made possible thanks to extensions (though you truly can’t tell where they start or end) and an incredibly talented hairstylist. As for the next awe-inspiring ‘do next for the supermodel and Dior Beauty ambassador? We’re not sure, but no matter what, we’re taking notes (and screenshots) to recreate it.