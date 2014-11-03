Cara Delevingne Now Has Brown Hair: See Her New Look

We thought we were the only ones who hopped over to the brunette side once fall arrived, but supermodel Cara Delevingne just made the jump with the rest of us. This weekend, Delevingne showed up to the red carpet of LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles with a caramel brown hair color, which is quite a dark shift from the blonde highlighted shade she’s had for years. The shift towards being a brunette makes sense, as her famous eyebrows have always been notably darker than her blonde hair.

MORE: Cara Delevingne Gets Naked For Tom Ford

Granted, Delevinge is a model and it would be hard for her to look bad, but we have to admit that she looks pretty chic with the darker shade. Do you prefer Cara as a blonde or a brunette? Let us know in the comments below!