This $8 Organic Hair Growth Serum Brings Thicker Lashes & Brows Within 8 Weeks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It seems like everyone these days is chasing elongated, thick lashes and brows—eyebrow tinting, lash extensions and microblading have all surged in popularity over recent years. But like a majority of trendy beauty services, these can all come with maintenance costs that easily add up to more than most would like to spend in a year.

Luckily, growth serums that can be applied regularly in the comfort of your own home are a trusty, more affordable alternative. Ingredients like castor oil, sunflower seed oil and argan oil are all safe and reliable solutions for thinning lashes and brows that stubbornly can’t ever seem to blossom into a fuller, volumized state.

Brands like Caprea Beauty are serving up the finest blend of the above oils to help boost growth across these areas—its lash and brow serum aims to bring thicker follicles within just 8 weeks of use. Unlike some growth serums on the market, this one is safe for sensitive eyes and skin, boasting a vegan, organic ingredient list that is free of fragrance.

Caprea Beauty Lash & Brow Serum

The formula is packed full of nourishing additives, such as castor oil, which is widely known for its stimulating benefits and healthy level of omega fatty acids. It also aids more than just hair follicles; as Dr. Rebecca Marcus, board-certified dermatologist, previously told SheFinds, “Castor oil is an excellent hydrator for hair, skin and nails. Functioning as a humectant, castor oil penetrates the skin and draws moisture in with it. Ricinoleic acid, which has been noted to have anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, makes up the bulk of this mix.”

If you’ve never tried a growth serum before and want to give it a go without committing to the higher prices attached to more luxury brands, give Caprea Beauty’s lash and brow serum a try. Considering it retails for just $8 with the code EYELASHES, it’s truly a low-stakes solution.

Check out the other targeted treatments the beauty retailer has to offer, including a pre-workout boosting face mist, a 2-in-1 scalp oil and a stretch mark body oil, which all sit at $11 or less.

Caprea Beauty 2-in-1 Hair & Scalp Oil

Rosemary oil and sunflower seed oil unite to bring fuller growth to thinning scalps in this 2-in-1 hair oil.

Caprea Beauty Stretch Mark & Scar Treatment

Apply this mark and scar treatment to the stomach, breasts, thighs or any areas prone to stretching.