Canyon Ranch Launches At-Home Facial, Brings the Spa to You

Assuming that a trip to Canyon Ranch isn’t in your summer plans (if it is, we’re jealous), for the first time ever, this doesn’t mean you have to go without Canyon Ranch’s exclusive facial treatment. The premier health and wellness destination has just launched an at-home Canyon Ranch Your Transformation RECOVERY Intensive Moisture Mask, the cornerstone of the signature Your Transformation Facial.

Formulated with a proprietary blend of ingredients, this intensive treatment mask is designed to prevent signs of aging and sun damage all the while instantly hydrating, strengthening, and revitalizing the skin.

The mask will only be sold for a limited time, so either stock up now or book a trip to Canyon Ranch for when your tube runs out. If I had my way, I’d choose the latter (primarily for the luxurious robe and slippers), even though the at-home version seems pretty darn delightful.

Canyon Ranch Your Transformation RECOVERY Intensive Moisture Mask, $95.00, at saks.com