Can’t Wear Flip Flops To Work? Try these!

Summer is upon us! And I don’t know about you but at the first sign of 60 degree weather I am in flip flops and they don’t come off until the first snow fall. However, this year is a little different for me.

I was recently relocated within my company. I went from working in a very casual office (read: lululemon pants and Old Navy $5 rubber flip flops) to a more business casual office (read: no jeans.) Open toed-shoes are thankfully still allowed but I had to step up my footwear game. I didn’t want to appear that I wasn’t willing to go with the new dress code so I had to put my Havianas aside and find a more grown-up option.

Enter in the jelly shoe! No I’m not talking about the jelly from 1983 that you used to pair with snap bracelets.



Remember these???



I’m talking about fashion jelly shoes! Thanks to the likes of Marc Jacobs and Tory Burch you can now rock a jelly shoe and be proud!

I recently purchased a pair of the MJ jellies. How cute are these???

I bought them in the hunter green color and they are by far the cutest jellies ever!

Tory Burch also came out with a cute jelly based on her classic flat.

The Jelly Reva’s are so cute and come in bright bold colors for spring and summer.

If you’re looking for something jelly in the open-toed variety, I purchased a pair of jelly thongs at Old Navy in a goldish/yellow color. They are so comfortable and go perfectly with jeans!

I have a strong feeling that jellies are going to be the spring version of Hunter Boots so go out and pick up a pair!