Can’t Find True Love? Leave The City.

Photo: Getty Images

Living in a place like New York City certainly has its benefits: fashion week, celeb spotting (hello, Jude Law!), and a huge variety of pizza spots, just to name a few. But if there’s one thing us city girls suffer from, it’s a lack of eligible bachelors. I used to think we were just whining, but new research suggests our complaints are actually legitimate.

Flirting At Work? He’s Just Bored

A recent study conducted in the U.K. found that people who lived in rural areas were far more likely to find true love than those who lived in cities. Seventy-seven percent of country folks said they had found their soul mates, but only 48 percent of city dwellers could say the same. In addition, relationships in the countryside were more sexually satisfying and lasted twice as long as their urban counterparts. What gives?

The general conclusion, reported by the Daily Mail, was that people in remote parts of the country were more loyal and had much more time for each other. Urbanites complained of being too busy and stressed for healthy relationships, and were twice as likely to cheat on their significant others.

How To Take A Hot Dating Profile Photo

I’m not sure stress is a good enough reason to avoid finding true love, but one thing is for sure: As soon as the opportunity arises, I’m finding a quiet home in Connecticut.