Cannes Beauty Report – And the Winners Are…

The big Palme dOr winners Juliette Binoche, Javier Bardem, and the amusingly-titled Thai film Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives took to the stage last night to accept their prizes, indicating that the glamorous Cannes film festival was coming to a close. But before we bid a final au revoir, we would like to hand out a few awards of our own. Beauty-related ones, that is Check out the slideshow above for our picks!

