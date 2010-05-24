Cannes Beauty Report – And the Winners Are…

The big Palme dOr winners Juliette Binoche, Javier Bardem, and the amusingly-titled Thai film Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives took to the stage last night to accept their prizes, indicating that the glamorous Cannes film festival was coming to a close. But before we bid a final au revoir, we would like to hand out a few awards of our own. Beauty-related ones, that is Check out the slideshow above for our picks!
Best un-makeup makeup look: Melanie Thierry. The rumored future face of a yet-to-be-announced YSL fragrance, Thierry made a strong case for sticking to a neutral makeup palette.
Best channeling of Princess Leia: Fan Bingbing. The force is clearly with Chinese actress Bingbing who rocked matching braided ear buns at Cannes.
Best nude lip: Salma Hayek. Hayeks creamy beige lip was subtle, but smoldering.
Best use of black eyeliner: Evangeline Lilly. Lilly should clearly choose black eyeliner, which she used to beautiful effect on the Cannes red carpet, as her stranded island beauty product pick.
Best retro do: Kirsten Dunst. Dunsts wavy side-swept bob recalled her Marion Davies character in The Cats Meow.
Best short cut: Michelle Williams. An updated version of the Gwyneth Sliding Doors haircut that I tried hard to copy in college; Williams version makes me want to once again take scissors to my hair.
Best sideways do: Roxane Mesquida. I appreciate any hairstyle that can be recreated with the help of a banana clip so kudos goes to French actress Mesquida for her heavily gelled 80s homage.
Best all-around jaw-dropping beauty: Naomi Campbell. Unbelievably, Campbell just turned forty. True story.
Best example of makeup and fashion coordination: Emily Blunt. Matching your lipstick to your dress may be a very dated concept, but Blunt is proof that once in a while it actually works.
Best use of hair extensions: Haley Bennett. Bennetts natural bob got a major boost to create this 60s-era, fembot-esque swingy high ponytail.
Best bun: Naomi Watts. Sometimes, simplicity this time, that means a sleek, center-parted low bun rules.
Best use of a hair accessory: Eva Herzigova and Diane Kruger. This category was simply too close to call Herzigovas chunky diamante headband and Krugers sparkling leaf barrette were hair accessory high points.
Best Brigitte Bardot moment: Louise Bourgoin. A teased and curled voluminous half-updo with manicured fringe was a clear homage to French goddess of cinema Bardot. That Bourgoin is also blonde and, er, buxom helped.
Best undone updo: Margherita Missoni. When it comes to fashion, an appreciation of laid-back luxury is in Missonis genes. And her purposefully messy updo complements the vibe perfectly.