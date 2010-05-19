Cannes Beauty Report – La Vie En Rouge

Naomi Watts at the You Will Meet A Tall Dark Stranger in Cannes. Photo: Tony Barson, WireImage

If you were to use my overflowing makeup case as evidence I am a woman obsessed with red lipstick at last count there were oh, about 21 varieties floating around in there. Its a classic yes, but really there is nothing that manages to make me feel so instantly va-va-voom as a swipe of deep crimson or bright tomato or moody brick. And the reds have been parading down the red carpet at Cannes this week.

Camilla Belle, Naomi Watts and Lucy Punch (a British actress who is Watts co-star in the upcoming Woody Allen film You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger) were all spotted rocking various shades of rouge. Our verdict? Tres jolie.



Camilla Belle at Il Gattopardo premiere. Photo Sean Gallup, Getty Images

Want to try out the look at home? Here are some luxurious reds we love.



Kanebo Sensai lipstick in Suou. $55 at BergdorfGoodman.com; Tom Ford lipstick in Cherry Lush, $45 at Saks Fifth Avenue; Armani Beauty shine lipstick in No. 8, $27 at Barneys.com