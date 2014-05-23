See All of Our Favorite Beauty Looks From the Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival is an international film festival that previews films from all different genres (including documentaries and lesser-known indie films) from all over the world. Celebrities flock to Cannes each year to debut their films and to celebrate the films of others – and a fabulous perk of all of this is the many, many red carpet looks debuted throughout the festival due to all of the events. Cannes is well under way, and we’ve seen multiple stunning looks from the likes of Blake Lively, Kendall Jenner, Jessica Chastain and Jennifer Lawrence.

We’re clearly keeping a close eye on the event throughout the festival – and now we’re sure you will be to – but the best way to do so is with a roundup, right? We’ll be continuously gathering the best looks throughout the festival as gorgeous ones keep coming in so that we can stay inspired even after the glamorous stars long leave Cannes. Between Blake’s high braided ponytail and Rooney Mara’s deep burgundy lip, it’s going to be hard to choose our top look…

