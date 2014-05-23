See All of Our Favorite Beauty Looks From the Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival is an international film festival that previews films from all different genres (including documentaries and lesser-known indie films) from all over the world. Celebrities flock to Cannes each year to debut their films and to celebrate the films of others – and a fabulous perk of all of this is the many, many red carpet looks debuted throughout the festival due to all of the events. Cannes is well under way, and we’ve seen multiple stunning looks from the likes of Blake Lively, Kendall Jenner, Jessica Chastain and Jennifer Lawrence.
We’re clearly keeping a close eye on the event throughout the festival – and now we’re sure you will be to – but the best way to do so is with a roundup, right? We’ll be continuously gathering the best looks throughout the festival as gorgeous ones keep coming in so that we can stay inspired even after the glamorous stars long leave Cannes. Between Blake’s high braided ponytail and Rooney Mara’s deep burgundy lip, it’s going to be hard to choose our top look…
More From Beauty High:
Blake Lively’s Braids Are All We’ve Been Lusting After Lately, and Now You Will Too
Mood Board: Graphic Liner
15 Things That Change Once You Start Wearing Lipstick Full Time
Cara Delevingne stunned at 'The Search' premiere with a wine matte lip and side-swept hair.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Amber Heard may have had the prettiest hairstyle at Cannes with a side-swept loose wave styled on one side, and a boho braid on the other for the 'Two Days, One Night' premiere.
Photo:
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Actress Rooney Mara attends the Calvin Klein party with a sleek side-parted updo and deep burgundy lip.
Photo:
Ian Gavan/Getty Images
Lyia Kebede attends the 'Mr Turner' premiere with loose waves and a soft red lip.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Zoe Saldana showed up at the 'Mr Turner' premiere with a chic updo and sultry smokey eye.
Photo:
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
At the opening ceremony of Cannes, Blake Lively wowed with a high braided ponytail.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Rosario Dawson shows off her side-shaved hairstyle at the 'Captives' photocall.
Photo:
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Model Karlie Kloss went for a smokey eye, tousled updo and contoured cheeks during the opening ceremony of Cannes.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Actress Adele Exarchopoulos wore a messy braid and glimmering eye makeup during the opening ceremony.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Blake Lively attends the 'Mr Turner' premiere in a gorgeous Chanel gown and flowing waves – with a pretty pink lip to complete the look.
Photo:
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Actress Lupita Nyong'o attended the Calvin Klein party with subtle eye makeup, long lashes and a glossy lip.
Photo:
Ian Gavan/Getty Images
We loved Naomi Watts' fun side-swept knotted ponytail and natural makeup at the Calvin Klein party.
Photo:
Ian Gavan/Getty Images
Cate Blanchett went all-out glam for the Chopard Trophy ceremony with a chic updo and shimmering bronze makeup.
Photo:
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Jessica Chastain attends 'The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby' with flowing loose curls and a sleek cat eye.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Freida Pinto's shimmering bronze eye, sleek ponytail and groomed brows were perfection for the premiere of 'The Homesman.'
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looks gorgeous per usual with flowing locks and a smokey eye at 'The Search' premiere.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Adriana Lima turned more than just a few heads with her skin-tight nude dress, sleek bun and red lipat the premiere of 'The Homesman.'
Photo:
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Model Natasha Poly went for a dramatic black smokey eye and middle-parted sleek bun for the premiere of 'Saint Laurent.'
Photo:
Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence wore her longer hairstyle (we know, it's extensions) in a side-swept style for 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1' party in Cannes.
Photo:
David M. Benett/Getty Images for Lionsgate
We're not quite sure what Blake Lively is hiding in that bun....it's enormous. But, how cute are her and Ryan Reynolds?!
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
The braid inspiration is at it again, this time with Eva Longoria's messy fishtail at the 'Foxcatcher' premiere.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Jessica Chastain just gave us all beach wave envy with this picture.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Marion Cotillard attends the 'L'Homme Qu'On Aimait Trop' premiere with a ponytail and hair "headband."
Photo:
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
For the de Grisogono 'Fatale In Cannes' party Cara Delevingne chose to wear her hair up in a sleek bun to show off the low back of her dress, with soft bronze eye makeup and a nude lip to complete the look.
Photo:
David M. Benett/Getty Images
Sarah Gadon of the 'Maps To The Stars' wore a gorgeous updo and sleek cat eye to the premiere.
Photo:
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images