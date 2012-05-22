Cannes Film Festival: The Latest Beauty Looks

Cannes Film Festival is still going strong, with movie premieres stacked one after another and actors and actresses managing to look red carpet-ready despite the rain in the Riviera. With all of these opportunities for us to see more celebrities dressed up in designer gowns in full hair and makeup, we just obviously have to follow their every move (and every best look).

Above is a slideshow of the latest grouping from Cannes, from side-swept locks to bronze smokey eyes. We’re currently obsessing over pretty much everything both Diane Kruger and Jessica Chastain do on the red carpet, but some ladies (such as Sarah Gadon) have been proving quite worthy.

What do you think of the above looks? Who is your favorite?