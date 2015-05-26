The Hottest Beauty Trends from Cannes to Copy Now

Whether you’re headed full force into wedding season, a string of proms, or just a spell of formal-like events that require a tiny bit more than mascara and lip balm, the 68th Cannes Film Festival is your source of total beauty inspo. This event has a reputation for mesmerizing fashion (it’s right up there with the Met Gala), and the celebrity hair and makeup choices are equally as stunning.
This year, stars showed a lot of love to the braided updo (finally, right?), takes on the smokey eye created by using more than just black shadow and black liner, and perfectly placed blush and highlighter. Sienna Miller tops our list with berry lipstick, while Rooney Mara rocked a topknot that a girl who dreams of DIY updos will love. Check out this roundup of the top celebrity hair and makeup looks – and check back as we update throughout the festival.
More From Beauty High:
Creating Summer-Worthy Smokey Eyes
Are ‘Base Tans’ a Real Thing?
10 Hairspray Facts You May Not Know
Braided Updos
We don't think there has ever been a time where Sienna Miller's red carpet hair and makeup game has been off. At the 68th Annual Cannes Film Festival, the actress surprised us by switching up her tousled lob with a gorgeous French braid updo. Her hair got a lot of eyes, but the makeup, created by makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury, was pretty spectacular, too. Sienna wore a deep berry shade of lipstick and added iridescence to the look with shimmery shadow.
Photo:
Tony Barson / Getty Images
Braided Updos
Two makes a trend, right? If not, we're going to vote for braided updos to continue on the carpet. Poppy Delevingne incorporated braids into her hairstyle, all of which gathered together in an intricate bun at the back of her head, and went for a sultry smokey eye of dark charcoals and maroons.
Photo:
Mike Marsland / Getty Images
Bold Lipstick
Rooney Mara killed it with a vampy lip hue, subtle contouring, and a messy topknot at the Cannes Film Festival. What really inspired us is the fact that Rooney wore shadow colors that, while weren't exactly as strong as her lips, fell within the same color family of her lipstick without seeming too matchy-matchy.
Photo:
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
Bold Lipstick
As far as lip colors go, it's fair to say that Lupita Nyong'o is a top contender for first prize, right? The star's vibrantly electric purple lipstick is a must-try this spring.
Photo:
Anthony Harvey / Getty Images
Minimal Makeup
Emma Stone's minimal, fresh-faced look drew attention to her perfectly groomed brows and glossy peach lipstick. Summer makeup uniform, anyone?
Photo:
Dominique Charriau / Getty Images
Minimal Makeup
Similar to Emma Stone, Model Toni Garrn chose a fresh-faced look with minimal eye makeup, just the right amount of blush, and a delicate matte pink lipstick shade. It's basically what we want our makeup to look like every single day.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images
Glowing Skin
Karlie Kloss is growing out her signature bob for a length that really works with tousled waves. The makeup was the epitome of a summer's glow—eyes decked out with simple black eyeliner on the top lash line, peachy blush, and a nude lip.
Photo:
Anthony Harvey / Getty Images
Glowing Skin
Liya Kebede looked absolutely amazing with an extremely sleek center part, nude glossy lipstick, and glowy skin.
Photo:
Dominique Charriau / Getty Images
Smokey Eyes
Lindsay Ellingson, who is pretty much a makeup pro on the side (seriously, check out her Instagram for awesome tutorials), wore an intriguing blend of grey shadows and turquoise liner to create an updated smokey eye for Cannes. A bit of highlighter on her cheeks and an accessory-adorned ponytail finished off the look perfectly.
Photo:
Dominique Charriau / Getty Images
Smokey Eyes
Zoe Kravitz glowed at Cannes, showing up the event with impeccable bronzer, super cool liner, and a bronze smokey eye.
Photo:
Danny E. Martindale / Getty Images
Nude Lipstick and Statement Eye Makeup
Eva Longoria gave us total messy updo envy with her look, complete with cascading face-framing layers, at Cannes. For makeup, Eva went for fluttery lashes (need to find a similar mascara, ASAP!) and a pale pink lip color.
Photo:
Venturelli / Getty Images
Nude Lipstick and Statement Eye Makeup
Natalie Portman's eye makeup will teach you how to subtly switch up your everyday black eyeliner go-to. Give your blue eyeliners some more play time and line your top lashes with a metallic dark blue shade just like the actress did at Cannes. You can go for it even more by coating your lids in a similar color instead. It will pop if you keep everything else clean and fresh—groomed brows and nude lipstick à la Natalie.
Photo:
George Pimentel / Getty Images
Hair Twists
If there's anything this Cannes festival taught us about Sienna Miller, it's that she knows no bad hair day. OK, maybe we already knew that. But can we please talk about this cute bob-length half-up style, featuring two hair twists, she wore on the red carpet? With neutral metallic shadow and a rose-hued lip color, this look is one to copy for prom.
Photo:
KIKA/WENN.com
Purple Eyeshadow
It's trending—even at Cannes! While we were mesmerized by Marion Cotillard's sleek updo decorated with tiny, delicate flowers, our eyes quickly jumped to the lilac liner she wore along her top and bottom lashes.
Photo:
WENN.com
Purple Eyeshadow
Wearing her ombre'd locks in a side ponytail, Mindy Kaling went the trendy route when it came to her eye makeup. Take a close look and you'll see the comedian wore purple shadow along her top and lower lashes—and in the inner corners of her eyes!
Photo:
Mike Marsland / Getty Images
Classic Cat-eye
Fluttery lashes, Hollywood waves, and an elaborate cat-eye, Jourdan Dunn's Cannes beauty look was a win.
Photo:
IPA/WENN.com
Classic Cat-Eye
Eva Longoria is the queen of red carpets, is she not? A winged cat-eye was paired with a slicked back hair look, free of fly-aways, and a glossy nude lip.
Photo:
Tony Barson
Messy Updos
Kendall Jenner put the finishing touches on her crop top Cannes outfit with scarlet shiny red lipstick, bold brows, and a messy, tousled updo with loose strands that fell along her face.
Photo:
KIKA/WENN.com
Messy Updos
Emily Blunt wore her hair in a twisted bun that showed off tons of texture at the root. Nude lipstick and a subtle green shadow brought attention to her dangling gemstone earrings.
Photo:
WENN.com