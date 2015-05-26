The Hottest Beauty Trends from Cannes to Copy Now

Whether you’re headed full force into wedding season, a string of proms, or just a spell of formal-like events that require a tiny bit more than mascara and lip balm, the 68th Cannes Film Festival is your source of total beauty inspo. This event has a reputation for mesmerizing fashion (it’s right up there with the Met Gala), and the celebrity hair and makeup choices are equally as stunning.

This year, stars showed a lot of love to the braided updo (finally, right?), takes on the smokey eye created by using more than just black shadow and black liner, and perfectly placed blush and highlighter. Sienna Miller tops our list with berry lipstick, while Rooney Mara rocked a topknot that a girl who dreams of DIY updos will love. Check out this roundup of the top celebrity hair and makeup looks – and check back as we update throughout the festival.

