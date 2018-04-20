StyleCaster
A Crash Course on the Cosmetic Benefits of Cannabis

A Crash Course on the Cosmetic Benefits of Cannabis

A Crash Course on the Cosmetic Benefits of Cannabis
Photo: Ashley Britton

The beauty scene is all about buzzy ingredients, so the recent boom of cannabis-infused products is no surprise. You could argue that the hype all started with the highly coveted, ultra-versatile CBD oil, which has been endorsed by celebrities including Dakota Johnson, who uses it to get shut-eye while traveling, and Mandy Moore, who uses it to relieve foot pain from high heels.

“Cannabis is a medicinal herb that contains compounds that can help the human body regenerate itself,” says Dahlia Mertens, a wellness expert and founder of topical cannabis product company Mary Jane’s Medicinals. “Cannabis has antiviral and antibacterial properties, so it works to address a myriad of skin issues, from cold sores to acne and psoriasis or eczema.” The secret sauce that helps make that magic happen: cannabinoids, a group of active chemical compounds found in the cannabis plant that stimulate balance in our bodies.

When shopping for cannabis-infused products, Mertens warns customers to beware of formulas with concentrates or isolates. “Many topical treatments on the market are made by essentially processing the plant and breaking it up into different compounds,” she says. “When the cannabis plant is broken apart and put back together, it loses some of its synthesis.” Similar to with fruits and veggies, we gain more benefits when we consume them whole versus processed. For best results, opt for formulas that are purer, less processed, and include a variety of different cannabinoids.

To find out more about the best-known and understood cannabinoids and their effects, read on—and then click through the slideshow to find the perfect cannabis-infused product to add to your beauty routine.

CBD

While much more research needs to be done, the existing anecdotal evidence and limited studies point to CBD’s positive healing potential. In a study published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation, researchers found that CBD could help reduce acne by curbing the production of sebum that leads to unwanted breakouts. Another study published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine found that CBD substantially reduced chronic inflammation and pain in mice and rats.

CBD is easy to extract in large quantities from various parts of the cannabis plant, including the fibers (hemp), flowers (marijuana), stalk, and seeds. Unlike THC, CBD isn’t psychoactive, meaning it’s much easier to legally incorporate into products and sell.

THC

Though THC may be the reason most people celebrate 4/20 (since it’s the part of the plant that gives people a blissed-out, laid-back high), when applied topically, THC produces entirely different results than when ingested. “For someone who doesn’t want to experience the psychoactive properties of the plant, a topical is a great option,” says Mertens. She explains that the THC in the product won’t enter the bloodstream, but it will bind to the receptors in the skin to promote a similar healing response to CBD.

Now that you’ve got the scoop on how to reap the benefits of cannabis-infused products, we’ve rounded up some CBD-infused goodies that are worth a try.

1 of 14
STYLECASTER | Cannabis Beauty Products | CBD Daily Soothing Serum
CBD Daily Soothing Serum

Move over, Bengay. This muscle- and joint-soothing serum relieves sore areas with THC-free hemp seed oil.

$24 at CBD Daily

Photo: CBD Daily
STYLECASTER | Cannabis Beauty Products | Charlotte’s Web Hemp Infused Balm
Charlotte’s Web Hemp Infused Balm

Slather this moisturizing balm on dry or rough patches for instant hydration.

$15 at CW Hemp

Photo: Charlotte’s Web
STYLECASTER | Cannabis Beauty Products | emerginC Vitamin C, Hemp, Avocado + Argan Body Lotion
emerginC Vitamin C, Hemp, Avocado + Argan Body Lotion

A hydrating moisturizer chock-full of antioxidants and vitamins for healthy, supple skin.

$45 at Dermstore

Photo: emerginC
STYLECASTER | Cannabis Beauty Products | Fresh Cannabis Santal
Fresh Cannabis Santal

Spritz your gent with this alluring scent of strawberries, chocolate, and patchouli.

$50 at Sephora

Photo: Fresh
STYLECASTER | Cannabis Beauty Products | Marley Natural Hemp Seed Soap
Marley Natural Hemp Seed Soap

Lather up with this hemp seed oil soap during your next shower time for smooth, soft skin.

$10 at Marley Natural

Photo: Marley Natural
STYLECASTER | Cannabis Beauty Products | Kate Somerville Deep Tissue Repair Cream with Peptide K8
Kate Somerville Deep Tissue Repair Cream with Peptide K8

This moisturizing cream helps smooth and even out the texture and tone of your complexion. The infused hemp seed oil in the anti-aging cream helps skin appear firmer and tighter.

$150 at Sephora

Photo: Kate Somerville
STYLECASTER | Cannabis Beauty Products | Malin + Goetz Cannabis Eau de Parfum
Malin + Goetz Cannabis Eau de Parfum

A blend of spicy herbs and floral notes in the cannabis-infused fragrance will have you spritzing all day.

$165 at Malin and Goetz

Photo: Malin + Goetz
STYLECASTER | Cannabis Beauty Products | Milk Makeup KUSH High Volume Mascara
Milk Makeup KUSH High Volume Mascara

This cannabis-oil mascara will coat lashes with fibers for a boost in thickness and mega-volume.

$24 at Milk Makeup

Photo: Milk Makeup
STYLECASTER | Cannabis Beauty Products | Papa & Barkley Releaf Balm
Papa & Barkley Releaf Balm

Available in THC and CBD formulas, this all-over salve hydrates with coconut oil and botanics.

$30 at Get Sava

Photo: Papa & Barkley
STYLECASTER | Cannabis Beauty Products | SheaMoisture Mongongo & Hemp Seed Oils High Porosity Moisture-Seal Co-Wash
SheaMoisture Mongongo & Hemp Seed Oils High Porosity Moisture-Seal Co-Wash

This moisture-rich co-wash, suitable for coarse and overprocessed hair, helps to soften and smooth each strand.

$12 at Target

Photo: SheaMoisture
STYLECASTER | Cannabis Beauty Products | The Body Shop Hemp Hand Protector
The Body Shop Hemp Hand Protector

This top-selling hand cream that is sold every nine seconds across the world will keep hands hydrated and smooth to touch.

$6 at The Body Shop

Photo: The Body Shop
STYLECASTER | Cannabis Beauty Products |
Pure CBD For Life Rub

A blend of cannabinoid extract and cannabis seed oil gives this potent salve mega-healing properties.

$25 for Pure CBD Vapors

Photo: Pure CBD Vapors
STYLECASTER | Cannabis Beauty Products |
Yarrow & Pinon Hemp Bath Salts

Soak in a bath filled with hemp extract and essential oils to relieve aches, tension, and pain.

$42 at Ambika Herbals

Photo: Yarrow & Pinon
STYLECASTER | Cannabis Beauty Products |
Lord Jones Pure CBD Pain & Wellness Formula Body Lotion

A pain-relief moisturizer that soothes aches and pains. Available in various CBD-THC ratios and a CBD-only formula.

$50 at Lord Jones

Photo: Lord Jones

