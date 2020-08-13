StyleCaster
ColourPop’s Candy Land Collection Brings Back All the Memories

Elizabeth Denton
by
Photo: ColourPop.

Cue the nostalgia! Though Candy Land has been around since the 1940s (whoa!), if you were a child in the ’80s or ’90s, you played the colorful game pretty much all the time. That’s why you need to see the Candy Land x ColourPop collection in all its glory. The brand has done it again, making us relive all the memories through the makeup and skin care we know and love from ColourPop and Fourth Ray Beauty. ColourPop Land is a huge collection, complete with new shades of popular formulas and also some totally new products.

ColourPop’s new line just dropped today and the full bundle is already sold out. (The PR kit is still available.) The collection is as colorful as the game itself, with candy designs (candy canes, gumdrops and lollipops for sure) and little characters on the packaging. As always, the hero here is the eyeshadow palette, with pretty pastel hues, as well as lip balm, gloss (in a ’90s roller of course), blush, highlighter and more. Shop it all below before it’s gone for good.

colourpop eyeshadow palette

Image: ColourPop.

Candy Castle Shadow Palette

With 10 ice cream-scented pastel shades with matte and metallic finishes.

Shadow Palette $18
buy it
colourpop blush

Image: ColourPop.

Jolly Super Shock Blush

A gumdrop-scented frosty pinky peach blush.

Jolly $9
buy it
colourpop blush

Image: ColourPop.

Gummy More Super Shock Blush

A gumdrop-scented frosted blue-pink blush.

Gummy More $9
buy it
colourpop face milk

Image: ColourPop.

Fourth Ray Beauty Feelin’ Plumpy Face Milk Mini Kit

With three lightweight, hydrating Face Milks.

Face Milk Mini Kit $22
buy it
colourpop roller gloss

Image: ColourPop.

Princess Lolly Roller Gloss

A lollipop-flavored clear gloss.

Roller Gloss $9
buy it
colourpop powder puff

Image: ColourPop.

Queen Frostine Pixie Puff Highlighter

A cupcake frosting-scented warm shimmering champagne highlighter.

Pixie Puff Highlighter $15
buy it
colourpop lip balm

Image: ColourPop.

Sweet Escape Glowing Lip Balm Set

With three tinted lip balms.

Lip Balm Set $25
buy it
colourpop lip balm

Image: ColourPop.

Peppermint Frost Glowing Lip Balm

A mint-scented baby-pink lip balm.

Peppermint Frost $9
buy it

 

colourpop lip balm

Image: ColourPop.

Let’s Chill Glowing Lip Balm

A mint-scented pink-berry lip balm.

Let's Chill $9
buy it
colourpop lip balm

Image: ColourPop.

Mr. Mint Glowing Lip Balm

A mint-scented warm coral lip balm.

Mr. Mint $9
buy it
colourpop pr collection

Image: ColourPop.

Colourpop Land PR Collection Full Collection Kit

The entire collection (including sold-out products) plus a ColourPop Land game.

Full Collection Kit $145
buy it

