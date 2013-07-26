Get Candy Crush Nails to Go With Your Game Obsession

We at Beauty High have decided to declare July “Manicure Month,” a month-long celebration of what we love most: nails. We’ve teamed up with nail art bloggers and manicurists from across America to bring you nail art how to’s, video tutorials, and manicure inspiration throughout July.
Nail Art Blogger: Glennis McCarthy
Location: Los Angeles
Website: Yes Hands
I know I can’t be the only one obsessed with Candy Crush Saga, right? My husband says, “Sugar Crush!” every time I pick up my phone so, yeah, it’s a problem. But these Candy Crush inspired nails are not!
Since this is my last manicure tutorial, I kicked it up a notch and added a super detailed 10/10-difficulty design for you overachievers. (See me after class).
CANDY CRUSH NAILS: Difficulty Level: 3/10
POLISH
- OPI, Need Sunglasses?
- Orly, Pointe Blanche
- China Glaze, Unplugged
- Essie, Geranium
- Essie, Shake Your $$ Maker
- China Glaze, Spontaneous
- China Glaze, Purple Panic
- Orly, Skinny Dip
TOOLS
- Dotting Tool