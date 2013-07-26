StyleCaster
Get Candy Crush Nails to Go With Your Game Obsession

Get Candy Crush Nails to Go With Your Game Obsession

Glennis McCarthy
by

We at Beauty High have decided to declare July “Manicure Month,” a month-long celebration of what we love most: nails. We’ve teamed up with nail art bloggers and manicurists from across America to bring you nail art how to’s, video tutorials, and manicure inspiration throughout July.

Nail Art Blogger: Glennis McCarthy
Location: Los Angeles
Website: Yes Hands 

I know I can’t be the only one obsessed with Candy Crush Saga, right? My husband says, “Sugar Crush!” every time I pick up my phone so, yeah, it’s a problem. But these Candy Crush inspired nails are not!

Since this is my last manicure tutorial, I kicked it up a notch and added a super detailed 10/10-difficulty design for you overachievers. (See me after class).

CANDY CRUSH NAILS: Difficulty Level: 3/10

POLISH

  • OPI, Need Sunglasses?
  • Orly, Pointe Blanche
  • China Glaze, Unplugged
  • Essie, Geranium
  • Essie, Shake Your $$ Maker
  • China Glaze, Spontaneous
  • China Glaze, Purple Panic
  • Orly, Skinny Dip

 TOOLS

  • Dotting Tool
