Candice Swanepoel Helps To Revamp Versace Bright Crystal Ads

Gorgeous South African model Candice Swanepoel is helping to revamp Versace’s top-selling fragrance, giving a needed boost to the scent’s first ad campaign in five years.

The print campaign shot by Mario Testino (with creative direction by Donatella Versace of course) features Candice in a stunning silver Versace gown clutching a glowing bottle of the Bright Crystal fragrance. With thick black liner framing her eyes and curls cascading around her face, we’re pretty excited to see what will happen in the video campaign, which was also shot be Testino, but there is no word on when that will be released.

The print ad will debut on July 5, and we’ll watch out for the video ads.