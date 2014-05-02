Can Your Index Finger Can Predict How Beautiful You Are?

When it comes to determining one’s beauty, apparently all it takes is … your index finger? A “test” called the finger trap has been making waves on Weibo, China’s version of Facebook, that claims to determine how beautiful you are using nothing but your pointer.

How it “works” is basically the equivalent of blinking, it’s so uncomplicated: Take your index finger and vertically press it from your nose to your chin. If your finger touches your lips, mazel tov, you’re gorgeous.

Wait, what? Is that really all it takes to shake off a lifetime of self-doubt and overwhelming neuroses? Not exactly.

The test is loosely based on the 3.1 ratio theory, which is used by plastic surgeons to create a “perfect” profile, in which your nose, lips and chin are evenly lined up.

Got that? It’s a mathematical gauge used by doctors, not a tool we should be emplying to judge our own attractiveness.

“Although this trend is based on classical principles that date back to the time of Leonardo Da Vinci, it is a very simplistic view and beauty is based on much more than one set of ratios,” cosmetic surgeon Brent Tanner told the Daily Mail.

“It’s a fun test to do but must be taken with a pinch of salt. Beauty is not only in the eye of the beholder but we must remember that throughout the world different races not only have different characteristics but also different beauty ideals and therefore this is far too general to convey any real meaning.”