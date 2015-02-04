Can the Shape of Your Hands Predict If You’re a Cheater?

Forget the tips, the studies, and the endless articles about how to know if your partner is likely to cheat—it seems the answer could be in the shape of their hands.

Those whose ring and index fingers are the same length are more likely to be faithful, a study out of Oxford and Northumbria Universities suggests (via the Daily Mail), whereas folks with longer ring fingers could be more likely to seek a little something-something outside their relationship.

It might sound like junk science, but the explanation make sense: It’s believed that those exposed to high levels of testosterone—a hormone linked to sex drive—in the womb has a lasting effect on the length of your hands, and a longer ring finger could mean increased exposure.

However, before you start asking every person you meet for a look at their hands, the study’s psychologists say that the technique isn’t a surefire indicator of infidelity, but rather could help identify the group of people who are more likely to cheat.

