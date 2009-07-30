Can I wear neon nails for my wedding without looking too trendy?

Jessica Nail Polish in My Cabana Boy.

Even the biggest fashion risk-takers tend to take it down a notch when it comes to their wedding day. Remember, the pictures will last a lifetime and you don’t want fashion-victim written all of your bridal look. That said, your bridal style should speak to who you are, and if that means rockin’ today’s bright nail trend, we went to polish pro Jessica of Jessica Cosmetics, to get her advice on how to pull it off in high style. Jessica says:

“True neon hues are a bit much for a bridal gown but there are

bold fuschia and bright pinks that could look beautiful. Also, stick with a cream color instead of going for flashy metallic or shimmer finishes. This is the best way to embrace the trend on your wedding day without screaming ‘I’m from the 80s!’ I recommend Jessica Nail Color in My Cabana Boy, a bold pink that’s very feminine and pretty.”

About This Wedding Expert:Known as the “First Lady of Nails,” Jessica Vartoughian has been a pioneer in nail care for almost four decades. Her Los Angeles-based Jessica Nail Clinic is frequented by celebrities of film, television, politics and society, counting Jodie Foster, Julia Roberts, Madonna, and Demi Moore among its exclusive clientele. Her product line, Jessica Cosmetics, is sold in 28 countries and showcases the business savvy of this beauty industry pioneer





