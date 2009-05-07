Can I Wear A Ponytail On My Big Day Without Looking Juvenile?

AnnaLynne McCord shows ponytails can be red-carpet glamorous.

Photo: Jordan Strauss/WireImage.com

The ponytail is one of the easiest and versatile hairstyles a woman can wear, even on her wedding day. The ultimate in casual chic, this simple style can be also be quite elegant as AnnaLynne McCord has demonstrated on the red carpet.

How do you make your favorite casual hairstyle glamorous enough for your wedding? We called celebrity hairstylist Ted Gibson in to get the expert opinion. Ted says:

“It’s all about the position of the ponytail: the higher the ponytail, the more youthful and playful your wedding hairstyle will be and the lower the ponytail is, the more chic and polished. For a wedding hairstyle, a ponytail should be centered in the back of the head, so it looks sophisticated with a touch of youthful personality.”

In order to make this chic wedding hairstyle last all day and night for your big day, hairspray is key to preventing flyaways and slippage. Ted swears by his Ted Gibson Beautiful Hold Hairspray to ensure that your ponytail wedding hairstyle stays gorgeous and in place all day and all night.

Want to see if an elegant ponytail is a good option for your own wedding hairstyle? Head over to our Makeover Studio!

About This Wedding Expert: Ted Gibson is one of the most sought-after editorial, runway, and celebrity hair stylists in the business. His work has appeared in Vogue, Elle, and Allure and his celebrity clients include Angelina Jolie, Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba. Gibson is a regular contributor to Daily Makeover and his ted gibson salon is a haven for fashion, publishing and Hollywood’s A-list.





Have a bridal beauty question? Ask us!