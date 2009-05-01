Can Batteries Replace Botox?

Is the secret to wrinkle-removal a three-volt battery? University Medical Pharmaceuticals Corp. thinks so, and hopes you will too.

Using Iontophoresis, a technology developed in order to deliver medicine through skin, the company has designed a high-tech eye-care system that, they claim, will leave you wrinkle-free (or at least wrinkle-reduced).

According to WWD, the technology, designed to penetrate product formulas into the skin with the use of a three-volt battery embedded within a patch, may be complicated, but the product is not. Just apply the activating creams to the patches and place them on their eye area for 20 minutes, once a week. Use the filler and intensive cream to maintain the results from the patches between patch usages. ??

WrinkleFree Eyes 20 Minute Eye Lift System (includes two eye patch sets, two 0.5-gram Retinol 4x Activating Creams, a 0.5-oz. 24 Hour Face Lift Dermal Filler, and a 0.25-oz. Retinol 4x Intensive Cream), $29.99, walgreens.com