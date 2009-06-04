StyleCaster
Primping In The Wilderness

Megan Segura
by
Carmindy goes camping

There’s nothing like a little time in the great outdoors to
refresh your mind and body!

This time of year the weather is perfect for a hiking and camping trip. Even if you are being a rough and tumble outdoorsy chick, you can still look good in the woods! You just need a few specific things to throw in your backpack to keep you looking cute and help you stay protected from the elements.

The first thing you should pack is a great sunscreen. You need to apply it to the skin, no matter if the sun is shining or not. Even in overcast conditions you can get burned — the sun’s rays can penetrate through even the thickest, gloomiest clouds. Pack the Kinesys Travel Size SPF 30+ Sunscreen, it’s the perfect tiny size, so you don’t have to worry about lugging big, heavy tubes in your pack.

Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Fast Fix Concealer

You’ll also want to bring along a small sheer concealer — it can keep unsightly redness away and is a way better option than a whole face full of foundation. Try Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired by Carmindy Fast Fix Concealer. Just dab on around the nose and areas where you may get a little red.

Keep your eyes defined with a smudge-free mascara on the top lashes only. Cheeks will be flushed from your hike and the brisk outdoor weather, so no need for blush. You lips however will need a little help. Throw a tinted lip balm in a zipper pocket in your pack for a bit of shimmering color and moisturization when you need it. I like Burt’s Bees Lip Shimmer, which is the perfect pretty balm.

Aubrey Organics Gone SPF 15 Bug Spray

Lastly, don’t forget bug spray to keep those pesky biting insects away. Please choose a DEET-free spray to keep yourself safe. I like Aubrey Organics Gone Safe & Natural Outdoor Spray SPF 10, because it’s safe and it also contains a little extra sunscreen for your protection.

With just these few simple products, you’ll look great without having to wear a ton of products. Have fun out there and look out for bears!

As an established makeup artist, many beauty brands send me samples of their latest products for consideration. I only write about the items that I truly love and I always abide by Daily Makeover’s Editorial Ethics Pledge in each of my Positively Beautiful posts.

