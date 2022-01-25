‘Emily in Paris’ Star Camille Razat Keeps this Drugstore Product in Her Bag to Tame Brows

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Although Lily Collins is technically the star of Emily in Paris, French actor Camille Razat has come out as a fan favorite. Razat plays a character with the same name, Camille, who just moved in with the chef Emily had an affair with. How juicy! But the love triangle isn’t the only thing Emily in Paris fans are talking about. They’re also obsessed with Camille’s effortless beauty and style. Razat is a lot like her character in real life in terms of that laid-back French-girl style and she revealed her beauty secrets to Vogue France.

After Razat preps her skin with products such as Augustinus Bader The Eye Cream with TFC8 ($215 at Sephora) and Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré ($16 at Amazon), she applies a light base of foundation, concealer and contour. For blush, she uses the TikTok-viral Dior color-changing blush. Girl has taste.

For her eyes, she likes to keep things natural-looking with just a few coats of Dior Diorshow Mascara ($29.50 at Sephora). That’s because she spends the rest of the time on her brows. “I spend a lot more time on my eyebrows because they have to be disciplined because they are a bit wild,” she says in French. She fills in any sparse areas with Dior Diorshow Brow Styler Ultra-Fine Precision Brow Pencil in Blonde ($29 at Sephora).

Here’s where things get interesting. Instead of using brow gel or soap as others do, Razat uses a travel-sized hairspray she keeps in her bag to tame her brows.

Razat sprays the hairspray right on a spoolie and brushes her brows up and out. “See, they’re pretty fluffy but that’s just my taste,” she says as she continues to brush them up. “You can do them regular, too,” she adds. The result is less of the soap brow trend and more of a natural-looking fluff that fits in with the rest of her makeup. Considering she’s using hairspray, that’s an impressive feat.