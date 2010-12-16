Get Camilla Belle’s Winter Glow Makeup

BellaSugar, a part of PopSugar Network, provides beauty junkies everywhere with a destination to learn what’s hot in the world of beauty and skin care.

Camilla Belle has the classic-meets-modern approach to makeup down pat. Her subdued lipstick choices are often complemented by deep, sultry eye makeup. At the recent 2010 Hollywood Style Awards, Camilla, who recently returned from a tropical vacation, impressively combined a sun-kissed palette with icy silvers and purples. Makeup artist Brett Freedman created Camilla’s warm-meets-cool palette, so to find out how to get the look yourself, just keep reading.

Photo: © Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Eyes: Brett used Revlon Illuminance Creme Shadow Wild Orchids, a quad of various purple shades, to bring out the green in Camilla’s eyes. Then, he applied MAC Eye Shadow in Idol Eyes, a silvered violet with gold. “Since Camilla was wearing a pale gray dress, I wanted to incorporate a light-catching silver to her lash line. I applied this shimmery pewter eye shadow with a small damp brush to her tear duct and upper lash line,” he explained. Black mascara and individual false lashes were applied for added impact.

Cheeks: To accentuate Camilla’s fresh-from-vacation glow, Brett dusted on Jemma Kidd Perfect Tan Bronzing Trio. For a hint of healthy sheen, he applied Maybelline Dream Mousse Soft Plum. In keeping with the downplayed cheeks and lips, he tied the look together by applying a soft shimmery gloss.

