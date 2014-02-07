StyleCaster
Best of the Week: Camilla Belle’s Purple Lips, Sarah Hyland’s Cat Eye, and More

Molly Carroll
Award shows and galas and parties, oh my! Celebrities were actually busy this week appearing on red carpet after red carpet, looking gorgeous in front of flashing bulbs. We learned a lot from them as they stepped onto the scene. Mostly, up or down, slick and chic hair is in. 

Lily Aldridge stunned with a sleek, center-parted updo and Sarah Hyland proved that loose locks can still be refined and polished. Click through the slideshow above to see even more headturning looks, including a super high ponytail that can take you from the treadmill to the catwalk.

